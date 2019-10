WASHINGTON, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Two men were taken captive by US forces during the raid in Syria that led to the death of jihadist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a top US military official said Monday.

“There were two adult males taken off the objective, alive,” chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said during a briefing at the Pentagon.

“They’re in our custody and they’re in a secure facility,” Milley added.