Trump booed at World Series baseball game

WASHINGTON, Oct 28, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – President Donald Trump was booed by

baseball fans as he attended a World Series game with his wife Melania in

Washington Sunday.

Trump attended the tie-breaking game five of the series on the day his

administration announced the death, long-sought by the Pentagon, of Islamic

State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

After the game’s third inning, the stadium’s video display showed military

members in attendance — but then quickly cut to Trump.

The cheering crowd immediately switched to loud and sustained boos.

When the display cut back to the soldiers, the booing died down, but fans

soon took up a chorus of “Lock him up!” — a play on the chant frequently

heard at pro-Trump rallies against Hilary Clinton, but now often used against

the president.

Demonstrators sitting behind the home plate also unfurled “veterans for

impeachment” banners during the game, in reference to the House of

Representatives investigation into whether Trump abused power by withholding

military aid to Ukraine.

Trump has been on the back foot for weeks as the Democrats push ahead with

their impeachment inquiries, and as he faces widespread and bipartisan

condemnation of his Syria policy.

It was an unusual excursion for the president and first lady — who

arrived earlier at the Nationals Stadium, and sat in a suite behind home

plate — in liberal-majority Washington.

Prior to the Nationals-Astros showdown, Washington manager Dave Martinez

said he hoped Trump “enjoys the game.”

When asked if the team was excited for his arrival, Martinez replied, “We

haven’t really talked about it. We’re focused on playing baseball.”

The ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by Spanish-American celebrity

chef Jose Andres, a vocal critic of Trump’s controversial immigration

policies and Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts.