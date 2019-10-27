DU ‘Ka’ unit’s revised result published

DHAKA, Oct 27, 2019 (BSS) -The revised admission test results of ‘Ka’ unit of Dhaka University under the Faculty of Science was published today.

In the examination, a total of 13,685 students have been passed. The pass rate is 15.93 percent. A total of 85,879 students took part in the entry test held on September 20, said a DU press release.

Earlier, on October 20, DU administration postponed the results some hours after publishing it due to inconsistencies in that published result.

Detailed results of the test can be found on the university website–admission.eis.du.ac.bd. The result also can be found through any operator’s mobile phone by typing DU KA <Roll no> 16321 and sending to 16321, the result will be known in returned SMS.

Students who pass the Ka-unit admission test will have to fill in the ‘Detailed Form and Subject Selection Form’ from the website scheduled from October 28 to November 11.

Students applying for different quotas will have to collect the ‘Quota Form’ from the Dean’s Office of the Faculty of Science from October 28 to November 3 and submit it to the same office as appropriate.

Under the Faculty of Science, the total number of seats is 1,795.