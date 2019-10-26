No question of sparing Shakib over Grameenphone deal: Papon

DHAKA, Oct 26, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president

Nazmul Hassan Papon today categorically said that they will not spare Shakib

Al Hasan for making a deal with country’s leading telecom company

Grameenphone.

The ace all-rounder on Tuesday became the brand ambassador of

Grameenphone, after striking a deal for an undisclosed sum at a moment when

he was also leading a players’ strike for better pay and benefits.

The BCB president said his deal violated the rules and regulations of

the board as the premier all-rounder did not take any permission from the

board. Papon also said they will send a show-cause notice to Shakib, to give

him the chance of defending first.

“According to our rules and regulations, he (Shakib) by no means can do

it,” Papon said, adding, “There is no doubt in it. All of the players and

that telecom company also knows this well. We have an agreement on this issue

(with the players). But as to why he did this, firstly we have to give him

the chance to defend him. That’s why we are sending him a letter. But what is

clear that he by no means can do it and it’s completely illegal.”

After Shakib’s answer to the show-cause letter, BCB will take the next

course of action, Papon added.

The BCB president further made it clear that, if found guilty, Shakib

won’t be spared.

“There is no question of sparing him if he is found guilty,” Papon said.

Just two years after he became BCB president in 2012, Papon-led BCB

suspended Shakib Al Hasan from all cricket for six months and didn’t grant

him NOC to play in overseas competitions until the end of 2015.

The punishment was handed out because of Shakib’s “serious misbehaviour”

with Bangladesh’s then coach Chandika Hathurusingha, and for his altercation

with a spectator during the recent first ODI against India in Mirpur.

Papon-led BCB however several times showed their zero tolerance policy

in case of the lack of discipline.

Papon earlier said: “We are going to take legal action. There is no

scope to spare anyone. We will seek compensation from both the company and

the player.”

Grameenphone — which is majority owned by Norway’s Telenor — was the

sponsor of Bangladesh Cricket Board during the period of 2009-2011.

Papon said the Board incurred huge losses after the company signed

players individually instead of bidding to become the team sponsor in 2015

when a rival operator won the deal.

“This is why we barred the players to sign any agreement with telcos…

yet, he (Shakib) did this. And you see the timing? Agreement after stopping

play. These are audacious behaviour,” he said.

Sakib led a players’ strike on Monday for better wages and demanding a

larger share of board’s revenue.

The players called off the strike late on Wednesday and started training

on Friday for next month’s India tour as the BCB accepted most of their

demands.