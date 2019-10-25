President reaches Singapore from Japan

SINGAPORE, Oct 25, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid reached Singapore from Japan this afternoon on the last leg of his eight-day two-nation visit.

An aircraft (flight no SQ631) of Singapore Airlines Limited, carrying the President and entourage members, landed at the Changi International Airport, Singapore, at about 3:15 pm ( local time).

The President was received by Bangladesh High Commissioner to Singapore Md Mustafizur Rahman and senior foreign ministry officials at the airport.

President Hamid will make a two-day stopover in Singapore. He will be staying at York Hotel Singapore.

Earlier, Abdul Hamid left Haneda International Airport in Japan’s capital Tokyo at about 9am (local time).

The President is scheduled to return home on October 27.

During his Japan tour, the President attended the enthronement ceremony at the Seiden State Hall where new Japanese emperor Naruhito proclaimed his ascension to the throne as the 126th monarch in front of leaders and representatives from 174 countries and regions.

President Hamid’s spouse Rashida Khanam and Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Rabab Fatima accompanied the President at the main part of the ceremony.

On Thursday, President Hamid went on a river cruise at ‘Hakone Lake’ onboard an engine boat, on the last day of Japan tour.

He, along with his spouse Rashida Khanam and other entourage members, including Md Afzal Hossain, MP, Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Rabab Fatima, President’s secretary Shampad Barua, military secretary Major General Shamim Uz Zaman, press secretary Md Joynal Abedin and senior officials accompanied him in the cruise.

The President enjoyed the cruise in the lake, surrounded by fabulous mountain scenery, a myriad of cozy villages and the charming cities of Hakone in the afternoon.

Hakone, in Japan’s Fuji-Hakone-Izu National Park west of Tokyo, is a mountainous town known for its hot springs resorts (onsen) and views of the iconic volcano Mount Fuji.