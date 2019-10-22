Awareness on safer use of roads stressed to stop accidents

RANGPUR, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS) – Creating public awareness on safer use of

roads along with ensuring professional skill of drivers and abiding by

traffic rules would avert road accidents in the country, said speakers at a

discussion here today.

Drivers, vehicle owners and common people should be aware of the severe

consequences of road accidents and they have to follow the traffic rules to

prevent road accidents.

Officials and leaders of motor owners’ and workers’ associations made the

observation at a post-rally discussion held on the Deputy Commissioner’s

Office premises here in observance of the National Road Safety Day-2019.

The district administration, Roads and Highways Department (RHD) and

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) jointly organised the rally

followed by the discussion to create public awareness on road safety to

reduce road accidents.

Earlier, hundreds of people, including government officials, drivers,

conductors, helpers, leaders of road transport workers’ and motor owners’

associations, rovers, scouts, and students and teachers participated in the

rally that paraded the city streets.

Presided over by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Md. Arafat Rahman,

Executive Engineer of RHD AKM Shafikuzzaman, Deputy Director (Engineering) of

Rangpur Circle of BRTA Md. Ashrafuzzaman, Assistant Police Commissioner

(Traffic-North) Farhad Imrul Kayes, Acting President of District Motor

Owners’ Association Azizul Islam Raju and General Secretary of Rangpur unit

of ‘Nirapod Sarak Chai’ Sajjad Hossain Shahin, addressed the occasion.

The speakers said lack of public awareness, inadequate skill of some

drivers, violation of traffic rules, faulty vehicles, roadside hat-bazaars,

using mobile phones while driving are the major reasons behind road

accidents.

They mentioned that illegal occupation of the roads, drying of crops on the

roads and overtaking competitions also cause road accidents taking heavy toll

of human lives.

Deputy Director of BRTA Ashrafuzzaman laid emphasis on providing training

to drivers on driving and traffic rules and obeying traffic rules strictly by

all concerned to avoid road accidents.