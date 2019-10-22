Awareness on safer use of roads stressed to stop accidents

RANGPUR, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS) – Creating public awareness on safer use of
roads along with ensuring professional skill of drivers and abiding by
traffic rules would avert road accidents in the country, said speakers at a
discussion here today.
Drivers, vehicle owners and common people should be aware of the severe
consequences of road accidents and they have to follow the traffic rules to
prevent road accidents.
Officials and leaders of motor owners’ and workers’ associations made the
observation at a post-rally discussion held on the Deputy Commissioner’s
Office premises here in observance of the National Road Safety Day-2019.
The district administration, Roads and Highways Department (RHD) and
Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) jointly organised the rally
followed by the discussion to create public awareness on road safety to
reduce road accidents.
Earlier, hundreds of people, including government officials, drivers,
conductors, helpers, leaders of road transport workers’ and motor owners’
associations, rovers, scouts, and students and teachers participated in the
rally that paraded the city streets.
Presided over by Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Md. Arafat Rahman,
Executive Engineer of RHD AKM Shafikuzzaman, Deputy Director (Engineering) of
Rangpur Circle of BRTA Md. Ashrafuzzaman, Assistant Police Commissioner
(Traffic-North) Farhad Imrul Kayes, Acting President of District Motor
Owners’ Association Azizul Islam Raju and General Secretary of Rangpur unit
of ‘Nirapod Sarak Chai’ Sajjad Hossain Shahin, addressed the occasion.
The speakers said lack of public awareness, inadequate skill of some
drivers, violation of traffic rules, faulty vehicles, roadside hat-bazaars,
using mobile phones while driving are the major reasons behind road
accidents.
They mentioned that illegal occupation of the roads, drying of crops on the
roads and overtaking competitions also cause road accidents taking heavy toll
of human lives.
Deputy Director of BRTA Ashrafuzzaman laid emphasis on providing training
to drivers on driving and traffic rules and obeying traffic rules strictly by
all concerned to avoid road accidents.