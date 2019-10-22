Creating public awareness for safe road stressed

RAJSHAHI, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS) – Highest importance should be given on
enhancing drivers’ skills and following traffic law for stopping road
accidents.
There is no alternative to create public awareness to prevent road
accidents, speakers told at a post-rally discussion here today.
Rajshahi Circle of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Deputy
Commissioner Office jointly organized the discussion at Nanking Darbar Hall
to mark the National Road Safety Day-2019.
‘Jiboner Age Jibika Noy, Sarak Durghatana Ar Noy’ (Livelihood is not before
life, no more road accident) is the main slogan of the day.
Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque, Superintendent of Police Md Shahidullah,
Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Anirban Chakma,
Civil Surgeon Dr Mijanur Rahman, Executive Engineer of the Department of
Roads and Highway Md Shamsuzzoha and BRTA Divisional Deputy Director Sheikh
Ashrakur Rahman addressed the meeting. Additional District Magistrate Abu
Aslam was in the chair.
The discussants unequivocally called for strict enforcement of traffic
rules to reduce road accidents.
Hamidul Haque told the meeting that the government has taken initiative to
establish training institute in each district to bring the drivers under
training and refreshers training round the year.
Step has also been taken to incorporate the issue of road accident and its
causes and prevention in the course-curriculum besides other various
programmes to reduce the country’s road accidents by 50 percent within the
next 15 years, he added.
BRTA Deputy Director Ashrakur Rahman said the country is experiencing over
5,000 road accidents every year that claim over 4,000 lives and injure a huge
number of people.
Around 200 persons comprising government officials, human rights
activists, leaders of road transport workers and representatives of transport
owners associations were present at the discussion.