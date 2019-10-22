Creating public awareness for safe road stressed

RAJSHAHI, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS) – Highest importance should be given on

enhancing drivers’ skills and following traffic law for stopping road

accidents.

There is no alternative to create public awareness to prevent road

accidents, speakers told at a post-rally discussion here today.

Rajshahi Circle of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and Deputy

Commissioner Office jointly organized the discussion at Nanking Darbar Hall

to mark the National Road Safety Day-2019.

‘Jiboner Age Jibika Noy, Sarak Durghatana Ar Noy’ (Livelihood is not before

life, no more road accident) is the main slogan of the day.

Deputy Commissioner Hamidul Haque, Superintendent of Police Md Shahidullah,

Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Anirban Chakma,

Civil Surgeon Dr Mijanur Rahman, Executive Engineer of the Department of

Roads and Highway Md Shamsuzzoha and BRTA Divisional Deputy Director Sheikh

Ashrakur Rahman addressed the meeting. Additional District Magistrate Abu

Aslam was in the chair.

The discussants unequivocally called for strict enforcement of traffic

rules to reduce road accidents.

Hamidul Haque told the meeting that the government has taken initiative to

establish training institute in each district to bring the drivers under

training and refreshers training round the year.

Step has also been taken to incorporate the issue of road accident and its

causes and prevention in the course-curriculum besides other various

programmes to reduce the country’s road accidents by 50 percent within the

next 15 years, he added.

BRTA Deputy Director Ashrakur Rahman said the country is experiencing over

5,000 road accidents every year that claim over 4,000 lives and injure a huge

number of people.

Around 200 persons comprising government officials, human rights

activists, leaders of road transport workers and representatives of transport

owners associations were present at the discussion.