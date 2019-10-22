Trump says ‘small’ number of US troops remain in Syria

WASHINGTON, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – President Donald Trump said Monday

that a small number of US troops remain in Syria, even if the controversial

withdrawal of soldiers from a key Kurdish area bordering Turkey is proceeding

“nicely.”

Trump’s statement at a cabinet meeting in the White House contradicted his

repeated insistence that he wants all US soldiers out of Syria, adding to an

already confused situation.

Trump said the contingents were near Israel and Jordan — at their request

— and also guarding oil fields.

The deployment to control the oil is “in a little different section” to

where the pullout from the Kurdish area is taking place, he said, without

further providing detail.

“The other region where we’ve been asked by Israel and Jordan to leave a

small number of troops is a totally different section of Syria,” he said.

“That’s a totally different section, that’s a totally different mindset.”

He defended the accelerating departure of a key US force from the

traditionally Kurdish area, leaving one of America’s staunchest allies in the

fight against Islamic State group militants to face invading Turkish forces.

“They’re moving out very nicely,” he said of the US troops.

Trump denied that the soldiers were pulling out in a hurry — even if they

have had to abandon bases almost overnight — and said they were moving

“intelligently.”

“So far there hasn’t been one drop of blood shed during this whole period

by an American soldier. Nobody was killed, nobody cut their finger, nothing,”

Trump said.

Some of Trump’s closest allies in Washington have joined a chorus of

outrage at what they see as a betrayal of the Kurds, whose guerrilla units

did much of the ground fighting against Islamic State group in Syria, while

being supported by US heavy firepower.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said earlier in Kabul that the US

withdrawal would take “weeks not days.”

“We have troops in towns in northeast Syria that are located next to the

oil fields. The troops in those towns are not in the present phase of

withdrawal,” Esper said.

– ‘Never gave’ commitment –

Trump says he sympathizes with Turkey’s view that the Syrian Kurds are

linked to Kurdish insurgents within its own borders and therefore pose a

security threat to the NATO ally.

According to the US president, Turkey was long pressing to cross the border

into Syria and push back the Kurdish presence from a self-declared security

zone — something critics are likening to ethnic cleansing.

Trump says he did not want to leave the small but politically crucial

contingent of US special forces and other troops in the middle of a clash.

“Why should we put our soldiers in the midst of two large groups, hundreds

of thousands potentially of people, that are fighting? I don’t think so,” he

said. “I got elected on bringing our soldiers back home.”

Trump also pushed back against the widespread view in Washington that the

Kurds deserve more loyalty because they shed so much blood in their alliance

with the United States against the Islamic State group jihadists.

“Everyone says the Kurds helped us, that’s true. We helped the Kurds.

They’re no angels,” he said. “We never gave the Kurds a commitment that we’d

stay for the next 400 years to protect them.”

Trump cast doubt on the fighting abilities of the Kurds, who are often

portrayed as disciplined and effective soldiers, saying that they benefited

from US air power.

“A lot of people are good when they fight with us. You know, when you have

$10 billion worth of airplanes shooting 10 miles in front of your line, it’s

much easier to fight,” Trump said. “We were a great help to them too.”

Trump did say that the operation to secure oil supplies in the area would

provide “cash flow” to the Kurds.

“I always said if you’re going in, keep the oil,” Trump said, suggesting

that the US would “maybe get one of our big oil companies in to do it

properly.”