12 sentenced to death for killing lawyer’s clerk

DHAKA, Oct 21, 2019 (BSS) – A speedy tribunal here today sentenced 12

people to death and two others to one-year imprisonment for murdering

lawyer’s clerk Mobarak Hossain Bhuiyan in Kishoreganj in 2015.

Judge Monir Kamal of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-3 passed the order in

presence of eight convicts this morning. The court also fined the convicts,

who were sentenced to death, Taka 20 thousand each.

The death-row-convicts are- Md Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan alias Mohub,

Mozammel Haque Bhuiyan alias Badal Bhuiyan, Afzal Bhuiyan, Emdadul Haque

alias Sikrit Bhuiyan, Noyon Bhuiyan, Bhulon Bhuiyan alias Bhulu, Ruhul Amin,

Shipon Miah, Sultana Akter, Delwar Hossain, Bidhan Sanyasi and Nilufa Akter.

Of the 12, Sultana, Delwar, Bidhan and Nilufa are yet to be arrested.

The court also sentenced to fugitives Taslima Akter and Shamim to one-year

imprisonment.

According to the case documents, the victim had long-standing land

disputes with the convicts. On October 22, 2015, the convicts stabbed Mobarak

by a spear on his abdomen, killing him on the spot in his village Gothalia

under Bajitpur upazila in Kishoreganj. Victim’s brother filed the case

against 16 the next day.

Police on January 2, 2017, filed charge sheet in the case. The tribunal on

December 17, 2017, framed charges against the accused and today came up with

the judgement after examining 23 of the total 31 witnesses.