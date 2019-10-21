National University celebrates 27th anniversary

DHAKA, Oct 21, 2019 (BSS) – The National University (NU) of Bangladesh celebrated its 27th founding anniversary here on Monday.

To mark the day, elaborate programmes and a discussion meeting was held at the Gazipur main campus by the teachers and students, said a National University release. The programme was presided over by the Vice Chancellor of NU Professor Dr Harun-or-Rashid. Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) Mayor Advocate Mohammad Jahangir Alam and Prof Dr Md Abdul Mannan Akanda were also present among others.

“More than 50 lakh students have graduated from the university in the last 27 years. They are playing a crucial role in the countries development by performing their duties in different sectors,” the release quoted NU VC saying that in his speech.

The programme was inaugurated by flying balloons and releasing doves in front of the academic campus.

Later, a 27 pound cake was cut in presence of the guests, NU students, teachers and officials.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman formed the National Education Commission better known as ‘Dr Qudrat-e-Khuda Education Commission’ on1972, with foremost educationist and scientist Dr Qudrat-e-Khuda

as chairman of the commission. Based on a report of the commission the National University was founded later in 1992 by an act of the Parliament of Bangladesh as an affiliating university.