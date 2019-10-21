Zidane shelves league intentions as Madrid shift focus to Europe

MADRID, Oct 21, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Zinedine Zidane said in April Real Madrid

would prioritise La Liga over the Champions League this season and their

defeat to Real Mallorca on Saturday suggests they may not have the squad to

go far in both.

“For us next year, the league must be our number one priority,” Zidane

said.

“It’s the longest competition, it’s the one that cannot be missed, and I’m

going to put that in the heads of my players.”

Yet Zidane made several changes ahead of Tuesday’s Group A game away at

Galatasaray and those who came in failed to impressed, with a blunt

performance against Mallorca revealing familiar failings up front and causing

Madrid to slip to their first league defeat of the campaign.

Some of the adjustments were enforced as Eden Hazard was absent following

the birth of his fourth child on Friday while Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and

Gareth Bale were all nursing injuries of varying severity.

Others were seemingly chosen as Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal were

rested, along with Fede Valverde, who had brought much-needed energy into the

midfield before the international break.

Bale’s calf injury is believed to be minor but was considered too much of

a risk and will also miss the trip to Turkey along with Ballon d’Or winner

Modric.

Heavy rotation points to a belief in the utmost importance of the game

against Galatasaray and a recognition from Zidane that Madrid cannot afford

another misstep in Europe.

“The problem is we have to show every three days that we are good,” Zidane

said on Saturday.

“That is our difficulty and that is what we do not do. We must have

consistency. We have to have more life in our game if we want to do important

things this year.”

– Injuries ‘part of football’ –

They sit bottom of the group, with just one point from their opening two

games and the prospect of failing to make the knock-out stages for the first

time in the Champions League still faint, but a possibility nonetheless.

It also suggests for all the good intentions about consistency in La Liga

and wrestling back some of the domination enjoyed by Barcelona over the last

decade, for Real Madrid the Champions League perhaps never plays second

fiddle.

After all, it was in the Champions League that Zidane forged his

reputation as a coach, three triumphs in a row almost eradicating from memory

his more disappointing period in the domestic league and cups.

Zidane might have weighed up that there is time and games to recuperate in

La Liga that do not exist in Europe but losing to Mallorca does not come

without a cost.

After five games unbeaten, doubts have returned about his team and the

spotlight is back on their Frenchman.

Perhaps he hoped for more from those that came in. Isco, Luka Jovic and

Vinicius Junior were all taken off in the second half on Saturday and while

Vinicus is young and Jovic recently signed, it remains to be seen how long it

might take to regain Zidane’s trust.

Alvaro Odriozola, in for Carvajal at right-back, was at fault for the goal

and then sent off.

“Injuries are part of football,” Zidane said.

“There were other players and we had to do better.”

When Madrid won the league under Zidane in 2017, he successfully rotated

in games against lesser sides but, despite around 300 million euros ($300

million) spent last summer, his squad might not have the same depth.

Galatasaray have won only four of their opening eight Super Lig games and

have not reached the Champions League last 16 since 2014.

But Madrid cannot be complacent, having lost three of their last four

visits to the Turkish giants.

Zidane’s hopes of progress will be transformed with a victory but he might

need his best players back to do it.