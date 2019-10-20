Ctg airport road to be named after Sheikh Hasina

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS)- The Chattogram airport road will be named after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The decision to name the airport road was unanimously adopted at the 51th general meeting of the 5th elected parishad of CCC held at Theatre Institute Hall in the city this afternoon.

City Mayor AJM Nasiruddin announced the decision to name the airport road at the meeting.

In his brief speech, Nasir said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina allocated about Tk.1 lakh crores for different development projects of the port city, including construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel and the project for mitigation of water logging.

He further said the airport road from cement crossing to airport point will be turned into four lanes.

Mayor also that all the pledges made by Prime Minister for development of Chattogram are being materialized.