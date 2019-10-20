1,34,625 hectares of land brought under T-Aman cultivation

NETRAKONA, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 1,34,625 hectares of land have
been brought under T-Aman cultivation during the current season in the
district exceeding the target set by Department of Agricultural
Extension(DAE).
Deputy Director of DAE office in Netrakona Habibur Rahman said, “We have
fixed a target of T-Aman cultivation on 1,25,149 hectares of land… but the
target of Aman cultivation has been exceeded as growers have brought 9,476
hectares of land under paddy cultivation.”
He said farmers have cultivated T-Aman paddy due to favorable weather
condition and distribution of adequate amount of agri-inputs among them.
The state-run banks including Bangladesh Krishi bank and Sonali bank
disbursed crop loan among the Aman cultivators so that farmers can cultivate
the staple crop smoothly.
The DAE sources said 3,50,000 metric tons of Aman rice production have
been targeted during the season in the district.