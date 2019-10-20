1,34,625 hectares of land brought under T-Aman cultivation

NETRAKONA, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 1,34,625 hectares of land have

been brought under T-Aman cultivation during the current season in the

district exceeding the target set by Department of Agricultural

Extension(DAE).

Deputy Director of DAE office in Netrakona Habibur Rahman said, “We have

fixed a target of T-Aman cultivation on 1,25,149 hectares of land… but the

target of Aman cultivation has been exceeded as growers have brought 9,476

hectares of land under paddy cultivation.”

He said farmers have cultivated T-Aman paddy due to favorable weather

condition and distribution of adequate amount of agri-inputs among them.

The state-run banks including Bangladesh Krishi bank and Sonali bank

disbursed crop loan among the Aman cultivators so that farmers can cultivate

the staple crop smoothly.

The DAE sources said 3,50,000 metric tons of Aman rice production have

been targeted during the season in the district.