DU ‘Ka’ and ‘Cha’ units results today

DHAKA, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – The admission test results of Ka” unit under Science Faculty and “Cha” unit under Fine Art Faculty of Dhaka University (DU) for the 2019-20 academic sessions of will be published today.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman will announce the

results at central admission office (Room No: 214) of DU administrative

building on the campus at 12.30 pm, said a DU press release yesterday.

A total of 88,955 students applied for 1,795 seats in the “Ka” unit, of

which entrance test was held on September 20. The general knowledge part of

“Cha” unit was held on September 14 and drawing part of “Cha” unit was held

on September 28.

A total of 16,001 candidates applied for 135 seats in“Cha” unit.