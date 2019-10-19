Govt firm to stop river erosion: Enamul

SHARIATPUR, Oct 19, 2019 (BSS) – As river erosion devours land leaving thousands of people homeless, destroying homesteads and engulfing cropland, the government will continue to take effective measures to prevent such pervasive and ill-affecting fury of rivers.

This was stated by Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shamim while visiting the progress of a river-erosion protection project on the bank of the Padma river in Mulfatganj area of Naria in Shariatpur district.

This year witnessed a meagre degree of river erosion as this fury of rivers was limited to less destruction, Enamul said, adding that the government is sincerely working to reduce river erosion.

He said as per the directive of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Ministry for Water Resources and the Water Development Board are working to prevent river erosion.

No major river erosion occurred anywhere in the country this year, the deputy minister said.

Work on the project at a cost of around Tk 1100 crore to protect Shariatpur district from the Padma river is progressing fast, Enamul added.

Earlier, the deputy minister inaugurated the work of upazila complex extension and hall construction at Nariya Upazila Sadar at a cost of around Tk five crore.

Upazila Parishad Chairman AKM Ismail Haque, UNO Joyonti Rupa Roy and Mayor Shahidul Islam Babu Rari were, among others, present.