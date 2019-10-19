US-Bangla airlines gets 4th ATR

DHAKA, Oct 19, 2019 (BSS) – US-Bangla airlines, one of the country’s

private carriers, today added a brand new 72-seat turboprop ATR 72-600

aircraft as part of its plan to increase flight frequency on domestic and

regional routes.

The new aircraft raised the current aircraft number to 11 along with

existing four Boeing 737-800, three DASH8-Q400 and three ATR 72-600, the

largest fleet among the countries private airlines.

The aircraft landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4.30 pm

flying from France after refuelling in Egypt and Oman, a press release said.

US-Bangla airlines chief advisor Capt Ahmed Skhidar formally received the

aircraft.

The airlines is planning to add two more ATR 72-600 aircraft to its fleet

soon, said the release.