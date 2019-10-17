JP to hold triennial council Nov 30

DHAKA, Oct 17, 2019 (BSS)- The Jatiya Party (JP) led by Anwar Hossain Manju will hold its triennial council 2019 at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium here on November 30.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party presidium with at its central office in the city’s Lalmatia.

JP Chairman Anwar Hossain Manju chaired the meeting while party’s General Secretary Sheikh Shahidul Islam presented the organizational report.

Party’s presidium members AH Salahuddin Mahmud, Mafizul Haque Bebu, Abu Sayeed Khan, Ezaz Ahmed Mukta, Ruhul Amin and Nazmunnahar Baby and Executive Secretary Sadeq Siddiqui attended the meeting.

The party also asked its district units to hold councils by November 20.

It also asked the associate and front organizations to hold their respective central councils by November 25.

In the meeting, the JP has formed several sub-committees to make the triennial council a success.