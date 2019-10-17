Institutional integrity stressed for ensuring transparency

RANGPUR, Oct 17, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a dialogue here today laid
emphasis on institutional integrity in service delivery activities by
ensuring transparency and accountability.
Counterpart International in association with Participatory Advancement
Social Service (PASS) organised the ‘Government-Civil Society Dialogue’ on
‘National Integrity Strategy (NIS) in Begum Rokeya auditorium of RDRS
Bangladesh in the city.
The event was arranged for government officials, civil society members,
representatives of NGOs, lawyers and journalists under the ‘Promoting
Advocacy and Rights (PAR) project’ being implemented by PASS with USAID and
UKaid assistance.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Shukria Pervin attended
the dialogue as the chief guest with Specialist of Counterpart International
Shahid Hossain in the chair.
Former Additional Secretary and facilitator of the project Dr. Mohammad
Abdul Wazed discussed the goals and objectives of formulation of the NIS and
forwarded suggestions for its proper implementation.
He narrated the importance of proper implementation of the NIS through GO-
NGO efforts involving civil society members to ensure transparency and
accountability at all levels to speed up national development.
Regional Director of Rangpur Kendra of Bangladesh Betar Dr. Harun Ar
Rashid, Deputy Chief of Party of USAID Somana Binte Masud and Executive
Director of PASS KM Ali Samrat addressed the dialogue.
Civil Society Specialist of Counterpart International Syed Sultan Chand
conducted the group discussion session in the day-long dialogue that ended in
the afternoon.
The speakers stressed the need for enhancing integrity in service providing
activities, innovation and adoption of effective time-befitting ways to
ensure service deliveries to people with complete transparency for attaining
sustainable development goals.
They focused on the integrity strategies, statistics and tremendous success
already achieved by different government organisations in various sectors for
development of common people, backward, poor and distressed section in the
society.