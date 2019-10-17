Institutional integrity stressed for ensuring transparency

RANGPUR, Oct 17, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a dialogue here today laid

emphasis on institutional integrity in service delivery activities by

ensuring transparency and accountability.

Counterpart International in association with Participatory Advancement

Social Service (PASS) organised the ‘Government-Civil Society Dialogue’ on

‘National Integrity Strategy (NIS) in Begum Rokeya auditorium of RDRS

Bangladesh in the city.

The event was arranged for government officials, civil society members,

representatives of NGOs, lawyers and journalists under the ‘Promoting

Advocacy and Rights (PAR) project’ being implemented by PASS with USAID and

UKaid assistance.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Shukria Pervin attended

the dialogue as the chief guest with Specialist of Counterpart International

Shahid Hossain in the chair.

Former Additional Secretary and facilitator of the project Dr. Mohammad

Abdul Wazed discussed the goals and objectives of formulation of the NIS and

forwarded suggestions for its proper implementation.

He narrated the importance of proper implementation of the NIS through GO-

NGO efforts involving civil society members to ensure transparency and

accountability at all levels to speed up national development.

Regional Director of Rangpur Kendra of Bangladesh Betar Dr. Harun Ar

Rashid, Deputy Chief of Party of USAID Somana Binte Masud and Executive

Director of PASS KM Ali Samrat addressed the dialogue.

Civil Society Specialist of Counterpart International Syed Sultan Chand

conducted the group discussion session in the day-long dialogue that ended in

the afternoon.

The speakers stressed the need for enhancing integrity in service providing

activities, innovation and adoption of effective time-befitting ways to

ensure service deliveries to people with complete transparency for attaining

sustainable development goals.

They focused on the integrity strategies, statistics and tremendous success

already achieved by different government organisations in various sectors for

development of common people, backward, poor and distressed section in the

society.