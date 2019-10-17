Tabakkharul placed on 3-day fresh remand in Abrar killing case

DHAKA, Oct 17, 2019 (BSS) – A Dhaka court today placed Khandaker

Tabakkharul Islam alias Tanvir on three-day fresh remand in a case lodged

over murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sayeed passed the order as investigation

officer and detective branch (DB) inspector Wahiduzzaman produced the accused

before court and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand.

Earlier on October 8, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan

Chowdhury plased Tabakkharul and nine others on five-day remand.

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) students and

the varsity authorities found seemingly lifeless body of Abrar, 22, on first-

floor stairs of Sher-e-Bangla Hall and rushed him to Dhaka Medical College

Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead at around 6.30 am.

Abrar’s father filed the case with Chawkbazar Police Station against 19.