Bangladesh takes preparations for 5G: Jabbar

DHAKA, Oct 16, 2019 (BSS) – Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar today said Bangladesh is taking preparations to step into the 5G era within 2021 to 2023 to utilize the potentiality of the fourth industrial revolution.

“5G is not only a small wave in our life or a technology for talk and browse internet, rather it is a tool for a country which missed three industrial revolutions consecutively to face the challenges of digital industrial revolution,” he added.

The minister was addressing a seminar on 5G in Bangladesh as chief guest organized by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) at Engineers’ Institution Auditorium.

He said in the digital tech world, 5G has been hooked up with the fourth industrial revolution and this technological junction would fill up the vacuum of human resources in those countries which have scarcity of people.

On how 5G would contribute to the countries like Bangladesh, the minister said tech world is now divided into two groups, as driverless car would be pleasurable for Japanese, but it might not be pleasant for Bangladeshis.

Jabbar said Bangladesh in the past missed three industrial revolutions, but never fail to hug the next one. “We will use technology for us for our necessity with our own style,” vowed the minister.

Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Ashoke Kumar Biswas, BTRC Chairman Md Jahurul Haque, BTRC Commissioner Aminul Hasan and Director General Brig Gen Shahidul Alam, among others, also spoke on the occasion.