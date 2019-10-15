MBBS admission results published

DHAKA, Oct 15, 2019 (BSS) – The results of MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) for the 2019-20 academic sessions of the government and private medical colleges were published today.

A total of 49,413 examinees became eligible to get admission against 10,339 seats in 36 public and 69 private medical colleges obtaining the minimum 40 marks in the 100-marks MCQ test.

Director General of Health Services Prof Abul Kalam Azad formally announced the results at the conference room of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The passed students will get the chance to be admitted into the government medical colleges according to their merit list. Others can get admission into the private medical colleges, he said.

The admission test was held on Friday (October 11) across the country.