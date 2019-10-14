BCB reluctant to talk about Shakib’s captaincy

DHAKA, Oct 14, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) won’t take any decision on the captaincy of Shakib Al Hasan, until the ace all-rounder tells the board that he is not interested to lead the side.

In the past three months, Shakib twice publicly said that he is not interested in captaincy.

After Bangladesh slipped to an embarrassing 224-run loss against Test cricket’s new entrants, Afghanistan, he had made a similar statement during the post-match press conference, which in turn had again raised question marks about his future as the captain of the Test side.

“I want to say one thing here now that it is not important who says what. If it comes to cricket board, officially we will talk about it,” BCB cricket operations chairman Akram Khan told reporters on Monday.

“Shakib did not tell us anything and if he says something officially regarding his captaincy only then we will talk about it,” he said.

Earlier BCB president Nazmul Hasan said that Shakib might have said this kind of things as he is not interested to continue Test cricket.

“It is a fact that he is quite reluctant to play Test cricket, and you must have noticed when our team was travelling abroad, he had asked for a break during the Test series. So, naturally he must have little interest to play Test cricket. But never heard anything that suggests he is not interested to lead the side. However, when you are the captain, you will have to play. While this may not be the case if you are not leading the side. So, probably for this reason, talks regarding his captaincy came up,” he added.