Biman’s aircraft makes emergency landing after bird strike

DHAKA, Oct 14, 2019 (BSS) – A Singapore-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines

Boeing 737 aircraft made an emergency landing this morning at Hazrat

Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) after striking by birds.

The aircraft, carrying 156 passengers and seven crews, made a safe

emergency landing as the pilot realized it was hit by birds after taking off

HSIA at 8:25 am, Biman’s spokesperson told BSS.

“The pilot made a safe landing at 9.20 am and no casualty has been

reported,” said Tahera Khondoker, deputy general manager (PR) of the national

flag carrier.

The aircraft was sent to the hanger while the passengers flew to Singapore

by another Boeing 737 aircraft at 10.30 am, she said.