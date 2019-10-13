BUET entry test tomorrow

DHAKA, Oct 13, 2019 (BSS) – The first-year honours admission test for 2019-20 academic session of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) will be held tomorrow.

The admission test will be held from 9:00am to 12:00 noon, said a BUET press release.

The candidates applied for admission to the Department of Architecture will have to appear before an additional two-hour test which will be held from 2pm to 4pm.

BUET authorities have requested the admission seekers to present on the campus before 8:00am to avoid possible traffic congestion, says a press release.

A total of 12,161 eligible candidates are vying against 1,060 seats.

According to the release, result of the examination is expected to publish on November 5.