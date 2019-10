TOKYO, Oct 13, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Rugby World Cup organisers gave the go-

ahead for Japan’s crunch match against Scotland on Sunday despite the fall-

out from Typhoon Hagibis, which swept through Japan causing widespread

flooding and left at least seven dead.

“Full assessment confirms venue ready to host big Pool A match,” organisers

said in a statement, urging fans to arrive early amid continued transport

disruption.