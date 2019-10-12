Dry weather likely

DHAKA, Oct 12, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today predicted that the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9 am today..

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Barishal divisions,” said a Met office bulletin issued here this morning.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

The highest temperature on Friday was recorded 34.4 degree Celsius in Jashore while today’s minimum temperature was 21.0 degree Celsius at Tetulia in Panchagarh district.

The sun sets at 5:35 pm today and rises at 5:55 am tomorrow in the capital.