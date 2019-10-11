Double counting threatens integrity of Paris agreement

WASHINGTON, Oct 11, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Four years after the signing of the

Paris climate accord, a major hitch remains: countries have not been able to

reach an agreement on an accounting trick that would allow them to count

greenhouse gas reductions twice.

To be sure, the biggest issue remains national targets that are not

sufficient to meet the goals of the landmark 2015 agreement signed by almost

200 countries — namely, limiting long-term warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius

above pre-industrial levels.

But experts emphasize that poor accounting could compound the problem

unless a solution is found. Imagine for example a wind plant in India which

reduces carbon emissions by one ton (tonne) a year.

Starting from 2020, when the trading scheme linked to the agreement comes

into effect, a country like Germany could in theory buy this amount and count

it under its reduction goals, while India could not.

But a group of countries led by Brazil argue that it should be counted for

both, which would lead to overall global emissions greater than the sum of

the amounts reported by each participating entity.

“It is a really strange position. Most countries don’t support it,” said

Lambert Schneider of the Oeko-Institut in Berlin, who co-authored an article

on the subject in the journal Science on Thursday.

The need to avoid double counting is spelled out in article six of the

accord, but countries failed to finalize the “rule book” on the subject last

year in Poland, and it will come up for debate once more at a UN conference

in Santiago, Chile in December.

“It’s the main outstanding issue to operationalize the Paris agreement,”

Schneider told AFP, or else the risk is that “the pledges on paper do not

match what the atmosphere sees.”

The problem is similar for aviation.

Airlines are exempt from the Paris accord because historically states have

been unable to agree on who takes ownership of the emissions — does it

depend on the country of departure or arrival? Or even the nationality of the

passengers?

But the sector committed in 2016, under the aegis of the International

Civil Aviation Organization, to offset future emissions above 2020 levels.

Airlines will therefore have to buy billions of tons of carbon credits from

countries which are selling them. There, too, is a need to avoid double

counting.

Aviation is a huge piece of the pie: if the sector were a country, it would

fall right behind Germany. On this issue, a bloc of countries led by Saudi

Arabia is leading the opposition to robust accounting.