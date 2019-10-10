All involved in Abrar killing to be brought to justice: Hanif

DHAKA, Oct 10, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif today said those, who are involved with BUET student Abrar Fahad murder, will be brought to justice.

“Those who killed Abrar are killers. They don’t belong to any party. All who are involved with the killing will be brought to justice,” he said.

The AL leader was addressing as the chief guest a memorial meeting on Dhaka City South unit of Sramik League President Shamsul Alam Bakul in National Sports Council auditorium here.

Hanif said when the government started the process to bring Abrar murderers to justice by taking proper legal steps, a vested quarter began hatching conspiracy centering the incident.

He said BNP is making provocative comments and statements over the incident.

Dhaka City South unit of Sramik League arranged the memorial meeting with its acting president Shafiqul Alam in the chair.

AL Joint General Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Labour and Manpower Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Jatiya Sramik League Executive President Fazlul Haque Mantu, Dhaka City South unit of Sramik League General Secretary Ahsan Habib Mollah, among others, addressed the function.

A doa mahfil was also held on the occasion.