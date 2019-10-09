India eases visa rules for ill Bangladeshi visitors

DHAKA, Oct 9, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladeshi nationals who visit India on valid
visas and fall ill during their stay in India are not required to convert
their primary visas into medical ones for getting admitted to Indian
hospitals from now on, a press release of Indian High Commission here said
today.
“All indoor medical treatment for the treatment of diseases (except organ
transplant), if any, foreigner may have been suffering from, even before
his/her entry into India, shall be permitted on the primary visa,” said the
release.