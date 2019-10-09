India eases visa rules for ill Bangladeshi visitors

DHAKA, Oct 9, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladeshi nationals who visit India on valid

visas and fall ill during their stay in India are not required to convert

their primary visas into medical ones for getting admitted to Indian

hospitals from now on, a press release of Indian High Commission here said

today.

“All indoor medical treatment for the treatment of diseases (except organ

transplant), if any, foreigner may have been suffering from, even before

his/her entry into India, shall be permitted on the primary visa,” said the

release.