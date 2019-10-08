Imran leaves for Japan to attend seminar

DHAKA, Oct 8, 2019 (BSS) – Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad today left here for Japan on a four-day official tour to attend a seminar on “Economic and Human Resources Development”.

International Manpower Development (IM) of Japan will organise the seminar at the Grand Prince Hotel in Tokyo, the capital of Japan, on October 10, said a press release.

During the tour, Imran will call on Japan’s Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai, State Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Tourism Minorikawa Nobuhide and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Vice President Kazuhiko Koshikawa.

The minister will also visit various industries, factories and training centres in Japan.

He will return home on October 13.