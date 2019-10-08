PM to address media tomorrow on her US-India visits

DHAKA, Oct 8, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to

address a press conference tomorrow to brief the media about her recently-

concluded official visits to India and the United States.

“The press conference will be held at her official Ganabhaban residence at

3:30 pm tomorrow,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS today.

The Prime Minister paid a four-day visit to India from October 3-6 to

attend the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum and held

bilateral talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

Earlier, she paid an eight-day official visit from September 22 to 29 in

New York, US to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General

Assembly (UNGA).