President leaves for Kishoreganj tomorrow on week-long visit

DHAKA, Oct 8, 2018 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid will go to his home

district Kishoreganj tomorrow on a week-long visit to attend several

programmes at Tarail, Mithamain, Itna and Astagram upazilas.

“The President will leave for Kishoreganj tomorrow afternoon on a week-

long visit . . . He will address several public gatherings and hold view-

exchange meetings with a cross section of people and different professional

bodies at different upazilas of Kishoreganj district,” President’s press

secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS today.

The head of the state is expected to return to Dhaka on October 15

(Tuesday).