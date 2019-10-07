Decision on Lokman’s fate at next BCB meeting

DHAKA, Oct 7, 2019 (BSS)-The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) came up a statement today that they will take decision on director Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan at their next board meeting.

Lokman has recently been arrested with unauthorized liquor at his home after the law enforcers busted a casino in the club he runs. During the raid, police had seized two roulette tables, and nine betting boards from the sports organization. They also found 12 walkie-talkies, knives, and money counting machines.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan in his immediate reaction said he is “surprised” that Lokaman had never spoken about the casino at Mohammedan Sporting Club in Dhaka.

A Dhaka court on October 6 has sent Lokman Hossain Bhuiyan to jail, rejecting his bail petition in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

BCB media committee chairman Jalal Yunus said that in the wake of the situation Lokman’s matter will be tabled up in the next board meeting.

”Our board president cleared the air about Lokman Bhuiyan earlier and if he is found guilty he will be punished,” Yunus said here on Monday.

”We are waiting [for the outcome of Lokman] and later the board will take decision regarding him. In our next board meeting we will discuss about him,” he said.

According to BCB’s constitution, Bangladesh Cricket Board’s General Council, Board of Directors and Salaried Employees, Players shall remain active in upholding the reputation of Bangladesh’s cricket. Bangladesh Cricket Board will formulate a Code of Conduct in this regard.

Board of Directors will draft the Code of Conduct and ensure that the guideline is received, upheld and followed by every person involved with Bangladesh Cricket Board.

In clause 25.1.2.3 it is stated that board can take measures against someone who had tarnished the image of the board as it clearly written that an individual found to breach the aforementioned clause shall be considered guilty according to the corresponding clause.

Board of Directors’ appointed committee shall penalize the convicted individual or organistion according to the Code of Conduct. Accused must be allowed the opportunity to counter the accusation before arbitration.

Accused shall have the right to appeal against the ruling at the Corresponding Committee, Board of Directors and finally at General Council. The decision of General Council shall be considered as the final verdict. The ruling by Board of Directors will remain in effect until General Council Meeting takes place. One can’t appeal against General Council’s decision to any other entities.