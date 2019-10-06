Samrat along with his accomplice arrested in Cumilla

DHAKA, Oct 06, 2019 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Dhaka

South Jubo League President Ismail Chowdhury Samrat along with his accomplice

conducting a drive in Cumilla district early today.

RAB officials familiar with the drive said a team of elite anti-crime

force arrested samrat and his associate Arman from Kunja Sreepur of Alkora

union under Chauddagram upazila of Comilla district around 5 in the morning.

RAB’s legal and media wing director Sarwar Bin Kashem told BSS that they

have been arrested on specific allegations in continuation with the ongoing

security clampdown on casino.

They are now in RAB custody, he added.