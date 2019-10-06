Samrat along with his accomplice arrested in Cumilla

DHAKA, Oct 06, 2019 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Dhaka
South Jubo League President Ismail Chowdhury Samrat along with his accomplice
conducting a drive in Cumilla district early today.
RAB officials familiar with the drive said a team of elite anti-crime
force arrested samrat and his associate Arman from Kunja Sreepur of Alkora
union under Chauddagram upazila of Comilla district around 5 in the morning.
RAB’s legal and media wing director Sarwar Bin Kashem told BSS that they
have been arrested on specific allegations in continuation with the ongoing
security clampdown on casino.
They are now in RAB custody, he added.