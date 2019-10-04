BUTEX, Fareast University ensure quarterfinal

DHAKA, Oct 4, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh University of Textile (BUTEX) and

Fareast International University moved to the quarterfinal of the United

Group Faraaz Inter-University Gold Cup Football beating their respective

rivals in the pre quarterfinals held on Friday at Bir Sherestha Shaheed

Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur.

In the day’s first match, Bangladesh University of Textile, rode on Akash

Das’s brilliant hat-trick, registered an overwhelming 6-0 drubbing over

University of South Asia.

Apart from Akash Das’s hat-trick with three goals, Kawsar Hamid struck

twice while Mahibur Rahman added the another goal for the winning side.

In the day’s second pre quarterfinal match, Fareast University edged East

West University past by a solitary goal scored by Ahsan Ullah Rana.