BUTEX, Fareast University ensure quarterfinal

DHAKA, Oct 4, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh University of Textile (BUTEX) and
Fareast International University moved to the quarterfinal of the United
Group Faraaz Inter-University Gold Cup Football beating their respective
rivals in the pre quarterfinals held on Friday at Bir Sherestha Shaheed
Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city’s Kamalapur.
In the day’s first match, Bangladesh University of Textile, rode on Akash
Das’s brilliant hat-trick, registered an overwhelming 6-0 drubbing over
University of South Asia.
Apart from Akash Das’s hat-trick with three goals, Kawsar Hamid struck
twice while Mahibur Rahman added the another goal for the winning side.
In the day’s second pre quarterfinal match, Fareast University edged East
West University past by a solitary goal scored by Ahsan Ullah Rana.