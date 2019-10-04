PM urges India not to abruptly stop commodity export

NEW DELHI, Oct 4, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged

India to inform the Bangladesh beforehand if it takes any decision to stop

the export of essential commodities like onion to Bangladesh in future

causing a market debacle in the next door negibour.

“Suddenly, you (India) stopped the export of onion to Bangladesh. If you

noticed us it earlier, we could have managed to import onion from other

countries,”

she commented at the inaugural function of India-Bangladesh Business Forum

(IBBF) in New Delhi.

She added Dhaka would appreciate if New Delhi informed Bangladesh before

taking any such decision beforehand in the future.

Th Bangladesh premier while addressing the function at Kamal Mahal Hall of

Hotel ICT Maurya also cracked a joke in Hindi saying she by now asked her

cook not to use onion while preparing food items.

The Bangladesh premier is now in New Delhi on a four-day official

visit to India to attend the India Economic Summit of the World Economic

Forum (WEF).

Indian Industry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Bangladesh Commerce

Minister Tipu Munshi, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and

Industries (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Confederation of Indian

Industry (CII) President Vikram Shreekant Kirloskar, Federation of Indian

Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Sandip Somany and

Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) President

Balkrishan Goenka were present on the occasion.