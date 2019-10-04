PM urges India not to abruptly stop commodity export

NEW DELHI, Oct 4, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged
India to inform the Bangladesh beforehand if it takes any decision to stop
the export of essential commodities like onion to Bangladesh in future
causing a market debacle in the next door negibour.
“Suddenly, you (India) stopped the export of onion to Bangladesh. If you
noticed us it earlier, we could have managed to import onion from other
countries,”
she commented at the inaugural function of India-Bangladesh Business Forum
(IBBF) in New Delhi.
She added Dhaka would appreciate if New Delhi informed Bangladesh before
taking any such decision beforehand in the future.
Th Bangladesh premier while addressing the function at Kamal Mahal Hall of
Hotel ICT Maurya also cracked a joke in Hindi saying she by now asked her
cook not to use onion while preparing food items.
The Bangladesh premier is now in New Delhi on a four-day official
visit to India to attend the India Economic Summit of the World Economic
Forum (WEF).
Indian Industry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Bangladesh Commerce
Minister Tipu Munshi, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and
Industries (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Confederation of Indian
Industry (CII) President Vikram Shreekant Kirloskar, Federation of Indian
Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Sandip Somany and
Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) President
Balkrishan Goenka were present on the occasion.