1,398 dengue patients undergoing treatment across country

DHAKA, Oct 4, 2019 (BSS) – A total of 1,398 dengue patients are undergoing

treatment at different hospitals and clinics across the country.

Among them, 497 patients are taking treatment in 41 public and private

hospitals in Dhaka, while 901 are taking treatment in hospitals outside the

capital, a release of Health Crisis Management and Control Room of

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here today.

A total of 89,347 patients got admitted to different hospitals across the

country since January this year.

Of them, 87,713 patients have returned home after recovery, the DGHS said.

According to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research

(IEDCR), 81 people have so far died of dengue.

Around 326 new dengue patients got admitted to different hospitals and 347

have returned home after recovery in the last 24 hours across the country,

the release added.