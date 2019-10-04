PM urges India-Bangladesh businessmen to work for mutual benefits

NEW DELHI, Oct 4, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged
India-Bangladesh businessmen to work for mutual benefits and make the region
more prosperous, saying the two neighbouring countries are enjoying the best
ever relations as she addressed the India-Bangladesh Business Forum (IBBF).
“I would urge all of you to make best use of the platform and contribute to
the economies of both the countries for the greater mutual benefits of our
peoples. And thereby we could make our countries and the region as a whole
more prosperous and free from hunger and poverty,” she told the function at
Kamal Mahal Hall of Hotel ICT Maurya here.
Calling Bangladesh and India’s current relationship as ever best, the prime
minister said the two country’s political leaderships are committed to
ensuring the right kind of enabling environment for you.
About IBBF, she said “The platform is there and we are ready to provide
every assistance to facilitate your endeavours.”
The premier simultaneously urged the Indian businessmen to step up with
investment in special economic zones and high-tech parks in Bangladesh.
In this regard, she said “A number of high-tech parks are also ready for
technology and innovative enterprises. Bangladesh has offered three Special
Economic Zones for Indian investors at Mongla, Bheramara and Mirsarai.
Substantial investment from Indian investors in these three Indian Economic
Zones in Bangladesh would help broaden our exportable base.”
She said Bangladesh is in the process of establishing 100 Special Economic
Zones. About a dozen of them are ready with four allotments to three
countries, she added.
Speaking about Bangladesh’s possibility of becoming economic hub of the
region, she said “Strategic location of Bangladesh provides tremendous
potential for being the economic hub of the region. With India on the west,
China on the north and South-East Asia on the east, Bangladesh is in the
middle of a combined market of 4 billion people.”
Referring to the global FDI (foreign direct investment) growth, the
premier said “Persistent growth of global FDI in Bangladesh since our
government took over in 2009 reflects the increasing confidence of the
foreign investment in Bangladesh.”
Noting foreign investment is protected by relevant acts of Parliament and
bilateral investment treaties, she said “We want to see trade and investment
together when Indian big investors can set up industries in Bangladesh.”
She said Bangladesh also want to export the products to the north-eastern
states of India and to the South-East Asian countries taking advantage of the
improved connectivity between the two countries.
The premier further said “We know that most of the growing economies in
the world have undertaken their primary trade and investment projects in
their neighboring countries.”
She said in the similar manner, Indian business leaders could play a very
big role in furthering the two country’s economic prospects.
In this context, she said “Thus, together we would build “Sonar Bangla” or
Golden Bangladesh, as dreamt by the Father of our Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh
Mujibur Rahman and that would also be the best tribute we can pay to our
martyrs and freedom fighters”.
The premier once again reminded the Indian business leaders of having best
liberal investment policy in Bangladesh.
She said “Bangladesh has the most liberal investment policy in South Asia
that includes protection of foreign investment by law; generous tax holiday;
concessionary duty on import of machinery; unrestricted exit policy; full
repatriation of dividend and capital on exit, to name a few.”
Referring to Bangladesh’s potential with a large population, she said young
people mostly under the age of 25 are ready to be engaged at very competitive
wages, adding, “Rapid urbanization fed by increasing consumption of
electricity and burgeoning growth of middle class indicates the market
potential in Bangladesh for investors.”
About Bangladesh government’s “zero tolerance” policy to contain
corruption and terrorism, she said Bangladesh is a progressive, secular
democracy with a homogenous population of 162 million.
On the rising trend of trade and investment between the two countries, the
premier said the volume of bilateral trade has steadily grown during the past
years as the balance of trade, however, is still largely in India’s favor.
She went on saying “The volume of trade between the two countries is
nearly 10 billion dollars. In 2018, Bangladesh was India’s eighth largest
export destination with 8.8 billion dollars export and our export to India
also crossed 1 billion dollar mark for the first time last year. So, the
progress is visible, but there is lot of scope for further deepening our
relations in the area of trade and investment.”
Indian Industry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Bangladesh Commerce
Minister Tipu Munshi, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and
Industries (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Confederation of Indian
Industry (CII) President Vikram Shreekant Kirloskar, Federation of Indian
Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Sandip Somany and
Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) President
Balkrishan Goenka also spoke on the occasion.
A video presentation titled “Promising Bangladesh” featuring extraordinary
growth of Bangladesh in various sectors, particularly in the health,
infrastructure development, ICT, leather, and RMG was made.
Speaking on the occasion Indian Industry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal
said Bangladesh and India are now enjoying the stronger ties.
The Indian minister called upon the businessmen of both the countries to
take the ties to a newer height in the economy and businesses sector for
betterment of the people of two nations.
He also stressed the need for making balance of trade between the
countries.
While addressing the function, Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi
urged the Indian investors to step up with investment in Bangladesh.
Noting that India-Bangladesh relations reached its best ever stage, Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina also said in the function “Even Modiji himself has
termed that relations as a “Sonali Adhyay”.
“We are confident that in the coming years, we would further lift our
relations to new heights,” she added.
The India-Bangladesh cooperation began during the War of Liberation in
1971, she said, adding that the spirit of 1971 has always guided our
relations.
She recalled with deep appreciation and gratitude India government and
people’s support and cooperation that Bangladesh had received during the
Liberation War in 1971.
The premier further said: “Despite profound geo-political changes and
challenges, we have been able to strengthen and consolidate our relations,
based on the principles of ‘mutual benefit’ and ‘a shared future'”.
She also said “Our cooperation has expanded in all areas, including
security, energy, connectivity, trade and investment, defence, culture and
people to people contact.”
Highlighting the massive economic progress in Bangladesh in the last 10
years, the premier said her country has achieved remarkable economic progress
in the last decade often recognized as “development model”.
Noting that Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the
world, she said “It is the second largest garment exporter, third largest
inland fish producer, fourth largest freshwater fish producer, fourth largest
rice producer and eighth largest remittance earning country”.
The prime minister spelled out the success of the country’s economy in the
last decade and said “During the last 10 years, our GDP growth averaged 7%
reaching 8.1% last year and expecting to be 8.2% in the current fiscal.”
“Inflation has been reduced to 5.4% while per capita income grew 3.5 times
to around US$ 2000 in 2019 from US$ 543 in 2006; foreign currency reserve
raised to US$ 33 billion; exports grew 3 times from 2005-06 to reach US$
40.53 billion in 2018-2019,” she added.
She said the poverty rate has reduced to 41 percent while “our target of
reducing poverty is 16-17 percent”.
Referring to a projection by Price Waterhouse Coopers, she said that
Bangladesh will be the 29th largest economy in the world by 2030. A recent
World Bank publication has included Bangladesh in the five fastest growing
economies in the world, she added.
The premier also referred to HSBC’s report of 2018 predicting that
Bangladesh will be the 26th largest economy becoming one of the three fastest
economies of the World by 2030.
Noting the Asian Development Bank Outlook 2019, she mentioned that
Bangladesh is the fastest growing economy in the Asia Pacific region.
“It attributes this achievement to strong leadership, good governance,
continued political stability and sound macroeconomic policy,” she added.
The premier said “All these achievements partly fulfill the dream of our
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to transform
Bangladesh into a “Sonar Bangla”. If all these positive trends continue, we
expect eventually to implement our Vision to make Bangladesh a developed
country by 2041.”
She also put stress on economic diplomacy along with political diplomacy
so that the relations between the two neighbouring countries can be enhanced
further.