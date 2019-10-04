PM urges India-Bangladesh businessmen to work for mutual benefits

NEW DELHI, Oct 4, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged

India-Bangladesh businessmen to work for mutual benefits and make the region

more prosperous, saying the two neighbouring countries are enjoying the best

ever relations as she addressed the India-Bangladesh Business Forum (IBBF).

“I would urge all of you to make best use of the platform and contribute to

the economies of both the countries for the greater mutual benefits of our

peoples. And thereby we could make our countries and the region as a whole

more prosperous and free from hunger and poverty,” she told the function at

Kamal Mahal Hall of Hotel ICT Maurya here.

Calling Bangladesh and India’s current relationship as ever best, the prime

minister said the two country’s political leaderships are committed to

ensuring the right kind of enabling environment for you.

About IBBF, she said “The platform is there and we are ready to provide

every assistance to facilitate your endeavours.”

The premier simultaneously urged the Indian businessmen to step up with

investment in special economic zones and high-tech parks in Bangladesh.

In this regard, she said “A number of high-tech parks are also ready for

technology and innovative enterprises. Bangladesh has offered three Special

Economic Zones for Indian investors at Mongla, Bheramara and Mirsarai.

Substantial investment from Indian investors in these three Indian Economic

Zones in Bangladesh would help broaden our exportable base.”

She said Bangladesh is in the process of establishing 100 Special Economic

Zones. About a dozen of them are ready with four allotments to three

countries, she added.

Speaking about Bangladesh’s possibility of becoming economic hub of the

region, she said “Strategic location of Bangladesh provides tremendous

potential for being the economic hub of the region. With India on the west,

China on the north and South-East Asia on the east, Bangladesh is in the

middle of a combined market of 4 billion people.”

Referring to the global FDI (foreign direct investment) growth, the

premier said “Persistent growth of global FDI in Bangladesh since our

government took over in 2009 reflects the increasing confidence of the

foreign investment in Bangladesh.”

Noting foreign investment is protected by relevant acts of Parliament and

bilateral investment treaties, she said “We want to see trade and investment

together when Indian big investors can set up industries in Bangladesh.”

She said Bangladesh also want to export the products to the north-eastern

states of India and to the South-East Asian countries taking advantage of the

improved connectivity between the two countries.

The premier further said “We know that most of the growing economies in

the world have undertaken their primary trade and investment projects in

their neighboring countries.”

She said in the similar manner, Indian business leaders could play a very

big role in furthering the two country’s economic prospects.

In this context, she said “Thus, together we would build “Sonar Bangla” or

Golden Bangladesh, as dreamt by the Father of our Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh

Mujibur Rahman and that would also be the best tribute we can pay to our

martyrs and freedom fighters”.

The premier once again reminded the Indian business leaders of having best

liberal investment policy in Bangladesh.

She said “Bangladesh has the most liberal investment policy in South Asia

that includes protection of foreign investment by law; generous tax holiday;

concessionary duty on import of machinery; unrestricted exit policy; full

repatriation of dividend and capital on exit, to name a few.”

Referring to Bangladesh’s potential with a large population, she said young

people mostly under the age of 25 are ready to be engaged at very competitive

wages, adding, “Rapid urbanization fed by increasing consumption of

electricity and burgeoning growth of middle class indicates the market

potential in Bangladesh for investors.”

About Bangladesh government’s “zero tolerance” policy to contain

corruption and terrorism, she said Bangladesh is a progressive, secular

democracy with a homogenous population of 162 million.

On the rising trend of trade and investment between the two countries, the

premier said the volume of bilateral trade has steadily grown during the past

years as the balance of trade, however, is still largely in India’s favor.

She went on saying “The volume of trade between the two countries is

nearly 10 billion dollars. In 2018, Bangladesh was India’s eighth largest

export destination with 8.8 billion dollars export and our export to India

also crossed 1 billion dollar mark for the first time last year. So, the

progress is visible, but there is lot of scope for further deepening our

relations in the area of trade and investment.”

Indian Industry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Bangladesh Commerce

Minister Tipu Munshi, Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and

Industries (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Confederation of Indian

Industry (CII) President Vikram Shreekant Kirloskar, Federation of Indian

Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) President Sandip Somany and

Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) President

Balkrishan Goenka also spoke on the occasion.

A video presentation titled “Promising Bangladesh” featuring extraordinary

growth of Bangladesh in various sectors, particularly in the health,

infrastructure development, ICT, leather, and RMG was made.

Speaking on the occasion Indian Industry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

said Bangladesh and India are now enjoying the stronger ties.

The Indian minister called upon the businessmen of both the countries to

take the ties to a newer height in the economy and businesses sector for

betterment of the people of two nations.

He also stressed the need for making balance of trade between the

countries.

While addressing the function, Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

urged the Indian investors to step up with investment in Bangladesh.

Noting that India-Bangladesh relations reached its best ever stage, Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina also said in the function “Even Modiji himself has

termed that relations as a “Sonali Adhyay”.

“We are confident that in the coming years, we would further lift our

relations to new heights,” she added.

The India-Bangladesh cooperation began during the War of Liberation in

1971, she said, adding that the spirit of 1971 has always guided our

relations.

She recalled with deep appreciation and gratitude India government and

people’s support and cooperation that Bangladesh had received during the

Liberation War in 1971.

The premier further said: “Despite profound geo-political changes and

challenges, we have been able to strengthen and consolidate our relations,

based on the principles of ‘mutual benefit’ and ‘a shared future'”.

She also said “Our cooperation has expanded in all areas, including

security, energy, connectivity, trade and investment, defence, culture and

people to people contact.”

Highlighting the massive economic progress in Bangladesh in the last 10

years, the premier said her country has achieved remarkable economic progress

in the last decade often recognized as “development model”.

Noting that Bangladesh is one of the fastest growing economies in the

world, she said “It is the second largest garment exporter, third largest

inland fish producer, fourth largest freshwater fish producer, fourth largest

rice producer and eighth largest remittance earning country”.

The prime minister spelled out the success of the country’s economy in the

last decade and said “During the last 10 years, our GDP growth averaged 7%

reaching 8.1% last year and expecting to be 8.2% in the current fiscal.”

“Inflation has been reduced to 5.4% while per capita income grew 3.5 times

to around US$ 2000 in 2019 from US$ 543 in 2006; foreign currency reserve

raised to US$ 33 billion; exports grew 3 times from 2005-06 to reach US$

40.53 billion in 2018-2019,” she added.

She said the poverty rate has reduced to 41 percent while “our target of

reducing poverty is 16-17 percent”.

Referring to a projection by Price Waterhouse Coopers, she said that

Bangladesh will be the 29th largest economy in the world by 2030. A recent

World Bank publication has included Bangladesh in the five fastest growing

economies in the world, she added.

The premier also referred to HSBC’s report of 2018 predicting that

Bangladesh will be the 26th largest economy becoming one of the three fastest

economies of the World by 2030.

Noting the Asian Development Bank Outlook 2019, she mentioned that

Bangladesh is the fastest growing economy in the Asia Pacific region.

“It attributes this achievement to strong leadership, good governance,

continued political stability and sound macroeconomic policy,” she added.

The premier said “All these achievements partly fulfill the dream of our

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to transform

Bangladesh into a “Sonar Bangla”. If all these positive trends continue, we

expect eventually to implement our Vision to make Bangladesh a developed

country by 2041.”

She also put stress on economic diplomacy along with political diplomacy

so that the relations between the two neighbouring countries can be enhanced

further.