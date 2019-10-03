Adopt conservation technologies for sustainable agriculture: experts

RANGPUR, Oct 03, 2019 (BSS) – Expanded cultivation of high yielding and

stress-tolerant crop varieties adopting conservation agriculture (CA)-based

technologies could further increase food productivity for attaining

sustainable agriculture.

Talking to BSS, agriculture experts said popularisation of CA-based

technologies and mechanisation of agriculture among farmers would also

improve soil health and fertility along with reducing crop farming costs

making agri-activities more profitable.

Agriculturist Dr. Md. Abdul Mazid, who got the Independence Medal (food

security) last year, said Bangladesh is currently producing over 3.60-crore

tonnes food annually making the nation self-reliant on meeting food demand

for its 16-crore population.

“The farmers have started reaping benefits from adoption of the eco-

friendly CA-based agricultural technologies and proven practices having no

adverse effects on environment, ecology and bio-diversity,” he said.

He said the government has taken various pragmatic steps to keep the growth

in food production increasing to further enhance food output by minimum 1.5

times within 2050 for feeding the country’s probable 22 crore population that

time.

“The sustainability in the agricultural systems incorporates concepts of

both resilience and persistence and addresses many wider economic, social and

environmental outcomes to improve food productivity amid adverse impacts of

changing climate,” he said.

For a sustainable agriculture, the nation must have to make productive use

of nature’s goods and services and improved technologies, proven practices,

knowledge and skills of farmers to solve common agricultural and natural

resource problems.

“Expanded adoption of CA-based technologies like integrated pests’ and

nutrient managements, reduced tillage, mechanisation of agriculture and

cultivation of less water consuming crops are inevitable for attaining

sustainable agriculture,” he said.

The nation can achieve its sustainable food security through disseminating

and popularising CA-based agriculture technologies at farmers’ level to

further increase crop production amid adverse impacts of climate change.

He put emphasis on quicker dissemination of the latest CA-based

technologies among farmers with increased subsidies for easier procurement of

the necessary machineries, inputs, spares and other materials to facilitate

the process at field levels.

“Adoption of these latest CA-based technologies and proven practices has

already started helping farmers to increase crop yield, save water,

facilitate crop intensification and remunerative markets for their produce,”

Dr. Mazid added.

Senior Coordinator (Agriculture and Environment) of RDRS Bangladesh

Agriculturist Mamunur Rashid said adoption of CA-based technologies improves

nutrient and fertiliser managements and reduces costs for labours, fuel and

water.

“The farmers are reaping benefits from using CA-based technologies like

minimum or zero tillage with power-tiller operated seeder machines, direct

seeded rice, bed- planting in light texture soil, Alternate Wetting and

Drying (AWD) irrigation method,” he said.

Talking to BSS, Chairman of Rangpur-based research organisation ‘North

Bengal Institute of Development Studies’ Agriculturist Dr. Syed Samsuzzaman

stressed on large-scale adoption of CA-based technologies and mechanisation

in agriculture.

He stressed on quicker delivery of CA- based technologies and providing

necessary training to farmers to make farm activities more profitable for

sustainable agriculture.

Additional Director of Department of Agriculture Extension for Rangpur

agriculture region Agriculturist Muhammad Ali said adoption of CA-based

technologies reduces number of irrigations while farming Boro rice on crop

fields and production costs.

“We have started quicker delivery of CA-based technologies for system-based

crop diversification to keep crop production increasing for ensuring food

security and attaining sustainability in agriculture,” Ali added.

Cultivation of flood-tolerant, drought-tolerant, cold-tolerant, hit-

tolerant and disease-tolerant crop varieties is expanding every year adopting

CA-based technologies to increase food output in Rangpur agriculture region

as elsewhere in the country.

“The crop intensity stood at 230.57 percent during 2016-2017 FY against 214

percent in 2008-2009 FY and the rising trend continues for adoption of CA-

based technologies on way to attain sustainability in agriculture in Rangpur

region,” Ali added.