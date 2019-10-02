Biman sweeper detained with 4 kg gold at Ctg airport

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 2, 2019 (BSS)- The Customs Intelligence and Investigation

Department (CIID) officials detained a man with four kilograms gold at Shah

Amanat International Airport in Chattogram this morning.

The detainee Mohammad Ilias is a sweeper of Bangladesh Biman.

Reazaul Islam, Deputy Commissioner of the Customs Intelligence and

Investigation Directorate (CIID), told BSS that based on information, the

officials recovered the gold bars from his possession.

He said the sweeper entered a Fly Dubai flight that landed in Chattogram

airport at 11am today from UAE, to clean. He was caught red-handed with the

gold bars weighting 4kgs, the customs intelligence officer added.

The market value of the seized gold is Taka two crore, sources said.

A case will be filed in this connection.