Floodwater maroons 78,000 people in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj

RAJSHAHI, Oct 2, 2019 (BSS)- Nearly 78,000 people of 18,589 families have

been marooned due to onrush of floodwater from upstream of the Padma river in

Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts.

Most of the low-lying and char areas have been submerged by the floodwater,

which engulfed houses and standing crops.

The floodwater made the life of people of charlands in Godagari, Paba,

Charghat, and Bagha Upazilas in Rajshahi and Sadar and Shibgonj Upazilas in

Chapaiawabgonj districts miserable.

The floodwater has completely damaged standing crops on 8,342 hectares land

while crops on 40 hectares have been damaged partially in the two districts.

Shimul Akhter, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Godagari Upazila, said 12

villages under four Union Parishads were submerged affecting around 20,000

populations.

Seventy-six dwelling houses were devoured by the riverbank erosion.

BWDB officials are putting in their level best efforts to protect the

Rajshahi City Protection Embankment as some of its points have become

vulnerable due to the strong current of flood water, said Muhammad Ali, Chief

Engineer of BWDB.

Meanwhile, district relief and rehabilitation offices distributed dry-

foods, 159.60 tonnes of rice and Taka 8.55 lakh as cash among 4,133 affected

families.

Around 76 families were given 152 bundles of corrugated sheets and Taka

4.56 lakh cash as house building grants in Rajshahi district, said Aminul

Islam, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer.