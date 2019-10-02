Floodwater maroons 78,000 people in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj

RAJSHAHI, Oct 2, 2019 (BSS)- Nearly 78,000 people of 18,589 families have
been marooned due to onrush of floodwater from upstream of the Padma river in
Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts.
Most of the low-lying and char areas have been submerged by the floodwater,
which engulfed houses and standing crops.
The floodwater made the life of people of charlands in Godagari, Paba,
Charghat, and Bagha Upazilas in Rajshahi and Sadar and Shibgonj Upazilas in
Chapaiawabgonj districts miserable.
The floodwater has completely damaged standing crops on 8,342 hectares land
while crops on 40 hectares have been damaged partially in the two districts.
Shimul Akhter, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Godagari Upazila, said 12
villages under four Union Parishads were submerged affecting around 20,000
populations.
Seventy-six dwelling houses were devoured by the riverbank erosion.
BWDB officials are putting in their level best efforts to protect the
Rajshahi City Protection Embankment as some of its points have become
vulnerable due to the strong current of flood water, said Muhammad Ali, Chief
Engineer of BWDB.
Meanwhile, district relief and rehabilitation offices distributed dry-
foods, 159.60 tonnes of rice and Taka 8.55 lakh as cash among 4,133 affected
families.
Around 76 families were given 152 bundles of corrugated sheets and Taka
4.56 lakh cash as house building grants in Rajshahi district, said Aminul
Islam, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer.