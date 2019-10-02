Preparations completed to hold Durga Puja in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 2, 2019 (BSS)- All-out preparations have been completed to
hold the five-day long Durga Puja, the biggest and sacred festival of the Bangalee
Hindus from October 4 in the city as elsewhere in the district, with due
religious fervor and enthusiasm.
Talking to BSS, President of Chattogram district Puja Udjapon Parisad
Shyamol Kumar Palit said over 1832 Durga Puja mandaps including 258 in port
city has been erected in all 14 upazilas of the district and 15 thanas of
Chattogram City Corporation this year.
“Erection of idols of goddess Durga has also been completed to celebrate
the upcoming greatest religious festival Durga Puja with due religious gaiety
in the district,” Palit said.
Beginning with the ‘Shasthi Puja’ from October 4, celebration of the
festival will end on October 8 through Bijoya Dashami with immersion of the
idols of goddess Durga, he added.
Talking to BSS Advocate Chandhon Talukdar, President of Chattogram City
Puja Udjapon Parisad said a total of 258 Puja Mandaps have been set up in
Chattogram city by the Hindu community this year.
After visiting different Puja mandaps in the district town it was seen
that the artists (Malarkars) were giving last finishing and final touches to
the images of deities to make the idols very attractive and nice looking to
the devotees and the visitors.
Hundreds of Hindu Community people of all ages are rushing to the markets
and purchasing Puja clothes to celebrate their greatest religious festival
from tomorrow.
The whole city and district has taken a festive look, the devotees are
getting ready to welcome the upcoming event with great eagerness.
Talking to BSS Engineer Probir Kumar Sen, chief engineer of power
development board, Chatogram told BSS that the authority has taken
initiatives to provide uninterrupted power supply to the puja mandaps so that
the devotees could offer their puja prayers with proper religious rituals.
Security has been beefed up in all Puja pandals throughout the city and
district with deployment of additional squads of Police, Ansars and RAB for
peaceful celebration of the festival.
Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and district police have taken three-
tier security arrangement at all 2,090 mandaps in Chattogram district for
ensuring peaceful celebration of Durga Puja.
The security measures, will come into effect one day prior to beginning of
the Puja and will remain in force until immersion of the idols.
Superintendent of Chattogram district police Nur-e-Alam Mina said full-
proof security measures have been taken in and around all the Puja mandaps of
the district by deploying sufficient number of law enforcement agencies to
ensure a peaceful atmosphere for holding the Puja festival smoothly.
Over 3000 members of law enforcement agencies would be deployed to
strengthen security measures for peaceful celebration of Durga Puja in the
district, Mina said.
The CMP authority will also set up a control room to watch the law and
order situation in all the Puja mandaps, said Amena Begum, additional
Metropolitan Police commissioner.
Talking to the BSS, acting deputy commissioner (DC) Yesmin Parvin
Tribridgi said several vigilance teams headed by additional deputy
commissioners and UNOs have already been formed to help the Hindu community
for celebrating the festival in a befitting manner.
Control room has been opened at the office of the deputy commissioner here
side by side with 14 upazila headquarters each to watch the law and order
situation in all the Puja mandaps, the acting DC also said.