Preparations completed to hold Durga Puja in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 2, 2019 (BSS)- All-out preparations have been completed to

hold the five-day long Durga Puja, the biggest and sacred festival of the Bangalee

Hindus from October 4 in the city as elsewhere in the district, with due

religious fervor and enthusiasm.

Talking to BSS, President of Chattogram district Puja Udjapon Parisad

Shyamol Kumar Palit said over 1832 Durga Puja mandaps including 258 in port

city has been erected in all 14 upazilas of the district and 15 thanas of

Chattogram City Corporation this year.

“Erection of idols of goddess Durga has also been completed to celebrate

the upcoming greatest religious festival Durga Puja with due religious gaiety

in the district,” Palit said.

Beginning with the ‘Shasthi Puja’ from October 4, celebration of the

festival will end on October 8 through Bijoya Dashami with immersion of the

idols of goddess Durga, he added.

Talking to BSS Advocate Chandhon Talukdar, President of Chattogram City

Puja Udjapon Parisad said a total of 258 Puja Mandaps have been set up in

Chattogram city by the Hindu community this year.

After visiting different Puja mandaps in the district town it was seen

that the artists (Malarkars) were giving last finishing and final touches to

the images of deities to make the idols very attractive and nice looking to

the devotees and the visitors.

Hundreds of Hindu Community people of all ages are rushing to the markets

and purchasing Puja clothes to celebrate their greatest religious festival

from tomorrow.

The whole city and district has taken a festive look, the devotees are

getting ready to welcome the upcoming event with great eagerness.

Talking to BSS Engineer Probir Kumar Sen, chief engineer of power

development board, Chatogram told BSS that the authority has taken

initiatives to provide uninterrupted power supply to the puja mandaps so that

the devotees could offer their puja prayers with proper religious rituals.

Security has been beefed up in all Puja pandals throughout the city and

district with deployment of additional squads of Police, Ansars and RAB for

peaceful celebration of the festival.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) and district police have taken three-

tier security arrangement at all 2,090 mandaps in Chattogram district for

ensuring peaceful celebration of Durga Puja.

The security measures, will come into effect one day prior to beginning of

the Puja and will remain in force until immersion of the idols.

Superintendent of Chattogram district police Nur-e-Alam Mina said full-

proof security measures have been taken in and around all the Puja mandaps of

the district by deploying sufficient number of law enforcement agencies to

ensure a peaceful atmosphere for holding the Puja festival smoothly.

Over 3000 members of law enforcement agencies would be deployed to

strengthen security measures for peaceful celebration of Durga Puja in the

district, Mina said.

The CMP authority will also set up a control room to watch the law and

order situation in all the Puja mandaps, said Amena Begum, additional

Metropolitan Police commissioner.

Talking to the BSS, acting deputy commissioner (DC) Yesmin Parvin

Tribridgi said several vigilance teams headed by additional deputy

commissioners and UNOs have already been formed to help the Hindu community

for celebrating the festival in a befitting manner.

Control room has been opened at the office of the deputy commissioner here

side by side with 14 upazila headquarters each to watch the law and order

situation in all the Puja mandaps, the acting DC also said.