Heavy rains pound city

DHAKA, Oct 1, 2019 (BSS) – Heavy rains pounded the city today logging

streets and causing huge tailbacks.

According to Met office, 45.3 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in the

city in the last six hours.

Many low lying areas went under water and vehicular movement in those areas

was severely restricted.

There is a possibility of more rainfall across the country, including Dhaka

after 9pm today, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Meteorologist

Ruhul Quddus told BSS.

The seasonal wind is active over Bangladesh, he said, adding that rainfall

could continue in the country for the next 6 to 7 days.

However, the trend of rainfall is likely to decrease slightly from

tomorrow, he added.

He said the sky tomorrow will be cloudy and rain is expected in the

afternoon.