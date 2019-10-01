Heavy rains pound city

DHAKA, Oct 1, 2019 (BSS) – Heavy rains pounded the city today logging
streets and causing huge tailbacks.
According to Met office, 45.3 millimeters of rainfall was recorded in the
city in the last six hours.
Many low lying areas went under water and vehicular movement in those areas
was severely restricted.
There is a possibility of more rainfall across the country, including Dhaka
after 9pm today, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) Meteorologist
Ruhul Quddus told BSS.
The seasonal wind is active over Bangladesh, he said, adding that rainfall
could continue in the country for the next 6 to 7 days.
However, the trend of rainfall is likely to decrease slightly from
tomorrow, he added.
He said the sky tomorrow will be cloudy and rain is expected in the
afternoon.