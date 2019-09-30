Light to moderate rain over country: met office

DHAKA, Sept 30, 2019 (BSS) – Light to moderate rain or thunder showers

accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over

Rangpur, Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Dhaka divisions and at many places over

Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to

heavy falls at places over the country.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country,according to a

met office release here today.

Country’s highest temperature on Sunday was recorded at 33.3 degree celsius

at Sylhet and minimum temperature today was recorded at 21 degree celsius at

Tetulia.

Rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am was recorded by 60 millimeters (mm)

at Bhola.

Today’s sunset in the capital will be at 5.47pm and tomorrow’s sunrise will

be at 5.50am.