Canada’s Trudeau says will grow deficit to fund vote pledges

MONTREAL, Sept 30, 2019 (AFP) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on

Sunday unveiled his financial policy ahead of elections next month, saying

that if he retains power he will run a larger deficit to pay for campaign

pledges.

Trudeau, leader of the Liberal Party, is locked in a close race to secure a

second term against the Conservatives, led by rookie Andrew Scheer.

According to Liberal Party projections, the Can$ 19.8 billion (US$14.9

billion, 13.1 billion euros) deficit for the current fiscal year would rise

to Can$ 27.4 billion next year before falling slightly over the following

three years.

“That is the responsible choice for Canadians because it has allowed us to

invest in people, in their communities, and in your future,” Trudeau said of

recent budget deficits.

“We also understand that it’s important to remain fiscally responsible, and

responsible about our investments.”

The Liberal Party plans extra public spending to fund tax cuts, combat

climate change and help the middle-class and students.

Ahead of the October 21 vote, Trudeau’s campaign has been rocked by three

separate images of him in blackface makeup dating back to when he was a

student and young teacher.

Some analysts suggest that the Liberals have recently yielded support among

younger voters — a key demographic that helped Trudeau, 47, sweep to power

in 2015 — to the fourth-placed Green Party.