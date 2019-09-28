Underprivileged children get free education from ‘Blooming Flowers’

DHAKA, Sept 28, 2019 (BSS) – Choto Moni’s education expenses appeared as an extra-burden for her day-laborer father as he has to strive hard to earn livelihood for the family.

As managing food and daily essentials become the prime need, then new school dress, tuition fees and buying other materials for education are a far cry. But the fate of the seven-year-old girl Choto Moni has been changed as a privately-run school ‘Blooming Flower Academy’ came as a blessing for her. The academy offered her to get admitted to the school free of cost.

Now Choto Moni does not need any tuition and exam fees in the school. She also gets school dress and new textbook free of cost.

“I am so happy that my teachers have given me new school dress. They love me very much. Even, they often arrange food for us,” said Choto Moni while playing on the school ground on a sunny morning.

Not only Choto Moni, many other children, mostly from poor and marginalized family of remote areas receives similar facilities from the school.

The correspondent recently visited the academy located at Khaser Char Purbo Para under Dholla union of Singair upazila of Manikganj.

The school was established in 2013 with the financial help of a Japanese citizen — Shoji Inaida – aimed at giving free education to poor and underprivileged children. A nine members governing body of the school, all are Bangladeshis, work here voluntarily.

Around 160 students are currently studying in the school varying from Play Group to Class 4. There are two shifts — one is for the students of Play Group and other for Nursery. It starts at 8:30am and continues till next two hours, the second shift starts at 10:40am and continues till 12:00pm.

There are nine teachers in the school. They are very sincere and cordial about brain and cultural development of the children.

“During the schooling hours, teachers identify the students’ who are lagging behind. Later, they give extra efforts for development of these students,” said Mashud Bin Abdur Razzak, member secretary of the school’s governing body.

During the school hours, dozens of guardians were seen waiting on the school corridor. “My daughter studies in class three. I prefer the school for two reasons –firstly, education is provided here free of cost with free school dress and other facilities and secondly, teachers are very cordial here,” said a guardian Umme Habiba Islam.

Besides academic activities, children are provided with cultural activities. “We recite poems, sing songs and play games regularly,” said Rupa, a class four student.

The school has a library having around 500 books. It remains open for all. “We open our library around 4:00pm and it continues functioning till around 7:00pm,” said Azizul Hakim, an assistant teacher of the school who is also librarian.

“My school duty ends around 12:00 noon. But I do not go home because I have to run the library. But I feel complacent as I can arrange the facility of reading book for some people. I am happy with it,” he said.

Talking to the correspondent, the governing body member Masud said, “As a citizen of the country, we feel that it is our duty to contribute to the advancement of underprivileged children. We feel an eternal peace whenever we see the smiling faces of the children.”

“As a university graduate, I want to render my merit and labour for the sake of the underprivileged children,” Masud added.