Following spirit of Nazrul can build dignified nation: Sujan

RANGPUR, Sept 26, 2019 (BSS) – Railway Minister Advocate Nurul Islam Sujan called for following spirit of national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in consolidating national independence and sovereignty.

“We want to raise our head on the earth as a developed nation. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is leading the nation with the target,” he said.

The minister stated this while addressing a discussion arranged marking the inaugural function of a three-day National Nazrul Conference this afternoon at Panchagarh Government Auditorium in Panchagarh district town as the chief guest.

Under the initiative of the Kobi Nazrul Institute of Cultural Affairs Ministry, Panchagarh district administration arranged the event.

Presided over by Deputy Commissioner Sabina Yasmin, former Executive Director of Kobi Nazrul Institute Poet Muhammad Nurul Huda, Zakia Tabassum, MP and Mozaharul Haque Prodhan, MP, spoke on the occasion.