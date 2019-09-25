China wants to be good partner of Bangladesh: Envoy

DHAKA, Sept 25, 2019 (BSS) – Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming today said his country would like to be a good partner of Bangladesh with shared development.

“We want to be a good partner for a shared development, good neighbors that act with utmost sincerity and good brothers who care for each other,” said the Chinese envoy.

“Let’s work together and let the Chinese Dream and the Sonar Bangla Dream come true”, he said.

The Chinese ambassador said Bangladesh has found its own path of development that is tailored to its needs, with the highest GDP growth rate and the sharpest development trajectory in the region and even the whole world.

“Our peoples are close to each other. Our national conditions share similarities and our development goals are aligned, which give us a plenty of space to work together”, he added..

Ambassador Li made the remarks while addressing a reception held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Speaking on the occasion as the chief guest, Law Minister Anisul Huq highlighted various aspects of Bangladesh-China relations.

Political leaders, diplomats, business leaders, civil society members and senior journalists were present.

The Chinese envoy said they are willing to join hands with Bangladeshi friends to promote traditional friendship, consolidate strategic cooperation and deepen strategic mutual trust.

The Chinese envoy said Bangladesh is among the first countries to jump on board BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) in South Asia; it is not only one of the important partners of China to jointly build BRI, but also one of the first countries to benefit.