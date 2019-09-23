China to cooperate in production of profitable crops: Razzaque

DHAKA, Sept 23, 2019 (BSS) – A group of representatives of Chinese ‘High-tech Seed Limited’ today visited Awami League presidium member and agriculture minister Dr Abdur Razzaque at the latter’s office here.

The delegation was led by Chairman of the company Xiang Sanquio, said a press release.

“The soil of Bangladesh is suitable for growing profitable fruits like Dragon, Rambutan, Cashew, Avocado and Coffee…the government is encouraging farmers to cultivate them”, Razzaque told the delegation.

He said the government has plans to expand the cultivation of the lesser known yet profitable crops to make agriculture sector more profitable.

The minister also said, “Bangladesh is self sufficient in grain crops…there is even surplus of vegetables like potatoes, tomatoes etc. The government has taken initiative to preserve and export them and create employment”.

The chairman of High-Tech Seed told Razzaque that their company is the biggest seed exporting one in China and asked for Bangladesh’s cooperation.

He expressed willingness to jointly work with the Bangladesh government in establishing food processing factories.

The chairman also presented ‘T-Aman’ and developed quality vegetable seeds to the minister.

The minister assured the delegation of cooperation and said that the ministry will give necessary directive to Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC).