Indian Navy chief visits Khulna

DHAKA, Sept 23, 2019 (BSS) – Indian Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir

Singh today visited Khulna naval areas.

He called on Commander Khulna Naval Area, Rear Admiral M Musa and

exchanged greetings with them, said a press release.

They also discussed issues of bilateral interest and expressed their hope

of continuing their mutual co-operation to strengthen the existing

relationship between Bangladesh and the Indian naval forces.

The Navy chief also visited Shipyard Ltd, naval bases in Chattogram and

Khulna and addressed cadets at Bangladesh Naval Academy.