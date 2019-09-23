Indian Navy chief visits Khulna

DHAKA, Sept 23, 2019 (BSS) – Indian Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir
Singh today visited Khulna naval areas.
He called on Commander Khulna Naval Area, Rear Admiral M Musa and
exchanged greetings with them, said a press release.
They also discussed issues of bilateral interest and expressed their hope
of continuing their mutual co-operation to strengthen the existing
relationship between Bangladesh and the Indian naval forces.
The Navy chief also visited Shipyard Ltd, naval bases in Chattogram and
Khulna and addressed cadets at Bangladesh Naval Academy.